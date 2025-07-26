Reports allege Ryan Walters displayed nude women on office TV. Board member, lawmakers react

Oklahoma lawmakers respond to allegations that Ryan Walters displayed nude women on his office TV during executive session.

By: Destini Pittman

Multiple Oklahoma lawmakers and a board member are responding to allegations involving State Superintendent Ryan Walters following Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting.

Two publications, including NonDoc, report that board members, Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage, say that a video featuring naked women was displayed on a TV in Walters’ office during the meeting. Carson and Deatherage said they were the only ones seated in a position where they could see the screen.

On Saturday, a fellow board member released a statement sharing what he experienced during the executive session.

How is Walters pushing back on the claims?

In a statement responding to these allegations, Walters said,

"Some of these board members are blatantly dishonest and cannot hide their political agenda. It is disappointing that they are more interested in creating distractions than getting work done for Oklahoma families.”

How are Oklahoma State Board of Education members reacting to the allegations?

Chris Van Denhende, State Board of Education member, responded, saying,

"I have read the reporting from both the Oklahoman and NonDoc and have been quoted in the Tulsa World online article last night. I can confirm their reporting is accurate as to the facts," Van Denhende said. "The only thing I am still unable to confirm is exactly what was seen on the TV as the situation of my chair and the setup of the room did not allow me to see the TV. That said, I have no reason to doubt what Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage have said," Van Denhende said. "Based on Superintendent Walters reaction when Becky called it to his attention something was being viewed that was not supposed to be on that TV."

Chris Van Denhende was appointed to the Oklahoma State Board of Education in 2025 by Governor Kevin Stitt. Van Denhende has 40 years of experience in corporate finance and public service, including four years on the RUSO Board of Regents. Van Denhende has called for transparency and legal clarity in his role on the board.

Read more: ‘Why am I here:' New Board of Education members spar with Superintendent Walters over agenda process, immigration policy

Oklahoma lawmakers respond to accusations against Ryan Walters

In a statement, House Speaker Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow) said,

"These are serious allegations made by two members of the State Board and an expeditious third-party review is warranted. I urge the State Superintendent to unlock and turn over all relevant devices and fully cooperate with an investigation. If no wrongdoing occurred, a prompt and transparent review should quickly clear his name."

Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson addressed the allegations in a statement, saying,

"My main concern has always been and will remain on Oklahoma parents, teachers, and students and their right to free, quality public education," said Leader Munson. "Anything that threatens to infringe on that right will be pushed back on, just as House Democrats have done in the past with several efforts to investigate the State Superintendent. Regardless of if recent allegations are true, Oklahomans are in dire need of new leadership at the Oklahoma State Department of Education. While we wait for more information, we will follow the guidance of the Speaker and trust that any alleged moral or criminal wrongdoings will be thoroughly investigated."

Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair John Waldron said in a statement,

"It’s not a surprising coincidence that news of Oklahoma’s schools falling to 50th in the nation arrived within hours of reports of the State Superintendent airing porn in his office. Ryan Walters’ leadership is a moral failure and an institutional failure, and our students are paying the price.”

Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton responded to the allegations, saying,

“This is a bizarre and troubling situation that raises serious questions about the events and what took place during yesterday’s executive session at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting,” Pro Tem Paxton said. “The accounts made public by board members paint a strange, unsettling scene that demands clarity and transparency. Senator Pugh and I appreciate the quick action by OMES to help coordinate through this situation to get details on exactly what happened. More transparency is essential before strong conclusions can be drawn.”

In a statement, Sen. Adam Pugh said,

"The reports coming out of Thursday’s Board of Education meeting raise a number of questions,” Senator Pugh said. “This is a situation that warrants further explanation and transparency. Additionally, Superintendent Walters and those making the allegations deserve to be heard and give their side of the story. I appreciate the efforts by everyone who are taking these allegations seriously. We’ll be watching closely as more information comes to light.”

News 9 and News On 6 reached out to both Carson and Deatherage for comment.

MORE STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION NEWS