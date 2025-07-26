Vintage truck stolen from OKC antique store

Saturday, July 26th 2025, 9:59 am
A metro couple is asking for the public's help after a vintage truck was stolen from their antique shop's parking lot.
The owners of the 23rd Street Antique Mall say their 1948 Ford panel truck, a well-known symbol of the decades-old business, was taken sometime on Friday. The truck was last seen in the store's parking lot near NW 23rd Street and N May Avenue.
Authorities are urging anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about its whereabouts to call 911 immediately.
