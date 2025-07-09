Chet Holmgren agrees to maximum extension with OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren has agreed to a fully guaranteed five-year maximum rookie contract extension with the franchise, and could be paid upwards of $250 million.

By: Christian Hans

-

Chet Holmgren has agreed to a fully guaranteed five-year maximum rookie contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to reports.

RELATED: OKC Thunder sign Ajay Mitchell to Multi-year Contract

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Thunder star and NBA champion's new contract could reach upwards of $250 million.

Holmgren, drafted by the Thunder in 2022, missed the entirety of his rookie season due to a foot injury.

In the 2024-25 season, Holgren suffered another injury, this time due to an iliac wing fracture in his hip after falling during the team's Nov. 10 matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

SEE ALSO: Chet Holmgren Out 8 To 10 Weeks Due To Hip Injury

After returning the the team's starting lineup, Holmgren helped lead the team to its first NBA title, defeating the Indiana Pacers and setting a record for most blocks (5) in an NBA Finals Game 7.