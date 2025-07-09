Chet Holmgren agrees to maximum extension with OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren has agreed to a fully guaranteed five-year maximum rookie contract extension with the franchise, and could be paid upwards of $250 million.

Wednesday, July 9th 2025, 8:38 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Chet Holmgren has agreed to a fully guaranteed five-year maximum rookie contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to reports.

RELATED: OKC Thunder sign Ajay Mitchell to Multi-year Contract

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Thunder star and NBA champion's new contract could reach upwards of $250 million.

Holmgren, drafted by the Thunder in 2022, missed the entirety of his rookie season due to a foot injury.

In the 2024-25 season, Holgren suffered another injury, this time due to an iliac wing fracture in his hip after falling during the team's Nov. 10 matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

SEE ALSO: Chet Holmgren Out 8 To 10 Weeks Due To Hip Injury

After returning the the team's starting lineup, Holmgren helped lead the team to its first NBA title, defeating the Indiana Pacers and setting a record for most blocks (5) in an NBA Finals Game 7.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 9th, 2025

July 9th, 2025

July 9th, 2025

July 9th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 9th, 2025

July 9th, 2025

July 9th, 2025

July 9th, 2025