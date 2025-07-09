NBA 2K26 covers feature OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Carmelo Anthony and Angel Reese

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K26, capping off a historic year that included MVP honors, a scoring title, an NBA championship, and more.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s incredible year continues. After winning MVP, the scoring title, an NBA championship, Finals MVP, signing a $285 million supermax extension, and launching his first signature shoe, SGA will now grace the cover of NBA 2K26.

SGA signs record-breaking $285 million supermax extension with NBA champion Thunder

Since its debut in 1999, NBA 2K has become a staple of basketball culture, with its annual cover spot regarded as a major honor. Gilgeous-Alexander joins a legendary list of past cover athletes that includes Allen Iverson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan. SGA is the first Thunder player to be the solo cover of NBA2K since Kevin Durant.

2K did release an image of what the initial cover will look like.

ALSO: Chet Holmgren agrees to maximum extension with OKC Thunder

The "Leave No Doubt Edition" is priced at $149.99 and features SGA with former Thunder and Knicks player Carmelo Anthony and Angel Reese of the WNBA's Chicago Sky.

Anthony played for the Thunder during the 2017-18 season with Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

The "WNBA Edition" of 2K26 is $69.99 and features a cover with just Angel Reese.

The "Superstar Edition" is $99.99 and has Carmelo Anthony on the cover. SGA's cover is the standard edition and will cost $69.99.

There's no official release date for the game yet, but it's expected to launch in September.