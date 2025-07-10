Jalen Williams agrees to a maximum contract with OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder champion Jalen Williams signs a potential $287 million deal. Get all the details here.

Thursday, July 10th 2025, 5:08 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward and NBA champion Jalen Williams has agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could potentially reach $287 million, ESPN confirms through WME Basketball agents Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes.

Jalen Williams hit a playoff high of 40 points during Game 5 of the Thunder v. Pacers Finals series, and has contributed to the meteoric rise of the OKC franchise on a national and worldwide scale.

Williams averaged almost 24 points per game throughout the 7-game finals series, despite a wrist injury that required surgery over the summer.

With Thunder contracts being solidified with overall MVP Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and most recently Chet Holmgren, the crew mostly looks to stick together for years to come at the heels of a historic NBA Championship season and win.

Thunder offseason moves/news in Summer 2025:

  1. June 24 - Thunder celebrates NBA Championship with parade
  2. June 28 - Thunder trades forward Dillon Jones and a second-round pick to the Wizards for Colby Jones, who was released.
  3. June 29 - Re-signs forward Jaylin Williams to a veteran extension
  4. July 1 - Signs MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a four-year, $285 million supermax contract extension through the 2030-31 season.
  5. July 3 - Signed rookie guard Brooks Barnhizer to a two-way contract, Signed center Thomas Sorber to a rookie scale contract
  6. July 6 - Re-signed guard Ajay Mitchell to a contract extension
  7. July 8 - Re-signed forward Branden Carlson to a new two-way NBA contract
  8. July 9 - Signs forward/center Chet Holmgren to fully guaranteed five-year rookie maximum contract extension worth upwards of $250 million | Thunder's SGA is revealed as the cover athlete for NBA2K26
  9. July 10 - Signs forward Jalen Williams to five-year maximum rookie contract extension
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 10th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025