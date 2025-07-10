Jalen Williams agrees to a maximum contract with OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder champion Jalen Williams signs a potential $287 million deal. Get all the details here.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward and NBA champion Jalen Williams has agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could potentially reach $287 million, ESPN confirms through WME Basketball agents Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes.

Jalen Williams hit a playoff high of 40 points during Game 5 of the Thunder v. Pacers Finals series, and has contributed to the meteoric rise of the OKC franchise on a national and worldwide scale.

Williams averaged almost 24 points per game throughout the 7-game finals series, despite a wrist injury that required surgery over the summer.

With Thunder contracts being solidified with overall MVP Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and most recently Chet Holmgren, the crew mostly looks to stick together for years to come at the heels of a historic NBA Championship season and win.

