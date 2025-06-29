Thunder signs Jaylin Williams to multi-year contract extension

NBA Champion Jaylin Williams secures multi-year contract with Oklahoma City Thunder. Check out the noteworthy contributions that steered his team to victory.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward/center Jaylin Williams to a multi-year contract extension. This was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In three seasons, Williams has appeared in 146 games and drawing 85 offensive fouls ranking 22nd in the NBA.

During the 2024-2025 regular season, Williams shot 39.9% from 3-point range.

Williams posted three triple-doubles during his nine starts this past season and became just the fifth Thunder player in team history to record multiple triple-doubles in a single season.

The Fort Smith, Arkansas native was originally selected as the 34th overall pick by Oklahoma City in the 2022 NBA Draft and this past season, Williams helped lead the Thunder to its first NBA Championship in team history.

MORE NBA DRAFT:

OKC Thunder completes trade with Washington Wizards

﻿Oklahoma City Thunder draft class take questions at introductory press conference