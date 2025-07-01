SGA signs record-breaking $285 million supermax extension with NBA champion Thunder

NBA MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed to a four-year, $285 million supermax extension with the champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

By: Jeremie Poplin

What a year it's been for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Fresh off a historic campaign in which he led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a franchise-record 68 wins and their first NBA championship, the 26-year-old superstar has agreed to a four-year, $285 million supermax contract extension with the team, league sources told ESPN on Tuesday. The deal keeps Gilgeous-Alexander under contract through the 2030-31 season and sets a new league record for annual average salary.

Gilgeous-Alexander not only captured his first regular-season MVP award, but also led the league in scoring (32.7 PPG), added NBA Finals MVP honors, and became just the fourth player in history to win a scoring title, MVP, and NBA championship in the same season, joining legends Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal.

He also became the first player to average over 30 points and win a title in the same season since O'Neal in 2000, and his 3,172 total points (regular season and playoffs) were the most in a single campaign since Jordan in 1993.

Why Now?

Gilgeous-Alexander became eligible for a supermax extension this summer due to his MVP win, and by signing now, he locks in four additional years beginning in 2027-28 at a projected 35% of the salary cap. The total value of his new contract, when combined with the final two years of his current deal, comes out to around six years and nearly $358 million.

Had Gilgeous-Alexander waited until the summer of 2026 to extend, he could’ve added five full new years to his deal instead of four, guaranteeing himself over $413 million in total compensation, a historic number that would have shattered every record in NBA contract history.

But that kind of payday comes with a catch: risk. Whether due to injury, performance decline, or the changing financial picture of the Thunder’s roster, there are no guarantees in a league evolving this quickly. Instead, Gilgeous-Alexander chose security and continuity, prioritizing his long-term partnership with the team that believed in him from the beginning.

Loyalty and Leadership

Acquired in the 2019 Paul George trade as the centerpiece of a blockbuster deal that also brought a historic haul of draft picks to Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander has been the face of a franchise rebuild that went from 22 wins to NBA champions in just four seasons.

That vision has paid off. Alongside rising stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, both eligible for lucrative extensions next summer, SGA has helped lay the foundation for what could be an NBA dynasty in the making.

Building Around a Champion

By locking in Gilgeous-Alexander now, the Thunder maintain roster flexibility as they prepare for a future filled with rising costs. With Holmgren and Williams likely to command near-max rookie extensions and Cason Wallace not far behind, general manager Sam Presti has tough decisions ahead. But Oklahoma City’s treasure trove of draft picks and careful cap planning put them in better position than most contenders.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s decision to extend a year early could also prove to be a subtle team-first move. Much like Jalen Brunson did with the Knicks last year, SGA may have opted to leave some money on the table to help keep the championship core intact. His leadership isn’t just on the court—it’s embedded in every decision he makes.

The Bottom Line

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t have to do this now. Waiting one more year could’ve meant a record-shattering payday. But in an era defined by player empowerment and short-term deals, SGA chose stability, loyalty, and winning. He chose Oklahoma City. Everyone wins.

