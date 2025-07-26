How can diet impact blood pressure, depression, and aging?

New studies show that potassium-rich foods, probiotics, and omega-3s can help manage blood pressure, improve mood, and slow aging.

By: Graham Dowers

-

New research is reinforcing the idea that what you eat can directly impact your physical and mental health, especially when it comes to chronic conditions like high blood pressure and depression.

Nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart disease and early death worldwide. While reducing salt intake has long been recommended, experts now say that may not be enough on its own.

What is the best way to lower blood pressure?

A recent Canadian study suggests increasing potassium-rich foods, like bananas, broccoli, and spinach, may be more effective in lowering blood pressure than simply cutting out sodium. That's because many people with high blood pressure are "salt sensitive," meaning sodium raises their blood pressure, but potassium can help offset that effect.

What about my mental health?

Diet is also being explored as a tool for improving mental health. Researchers have found that fermented foods such as kimchi, miso, and yogurt can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression by supporting healthy gut bacteria.

What are the benefits of omega-3?

Another area of study is aging. A Swiss study found that daily consumption of omega-3-rich foods like salmon and flaxseed slowed biological aging by about a month each year.

Meal timing may also play a role in disease prevention. A study from Massachusetts General Hospital found that eating only during daylight hours could reduce the risk of heart disease and blood clots.