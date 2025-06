Celebrating OKC Thunder's historic NBA win, Mayor Holt declares summer days in honor of team members.

By: Destini Pittman

-

Oklahoma City is still celebrating the Thunder's historic win!

Mayor David Holt announced that multiple days this summer will be dedicated to members of the Oklahoma City Thunder organization.

In a post on Instagram, Holt said,

"The people who brought us our city’s first NBA championship deserve every honor we can bestow."

Days of Celebration

June 30 - Clay Bennett Day July 1 - Sam Presti Day July 2 - Mark Daigneault Day July 7 - Branden Carlson Day July 8 - Alex Ducas Day July 9 - Adam Flagler Day July 10 - Nikola Topic Day July 11 - Ousmane Dieng Day July 14 - Dillon Jones Day July 15 - Ajay Mitchell Day July 16 - Jaylin Williams Day July 17 - Kenrich Williams Day July 18 - Isaiah Joe Day July 21 - Aaron Wiggins Day July 22 - Cason Wallace Day July 23 - Isaiah Hartenstein Day July 24 - Alex Caruso Day July 25 - Lu Dort Day July 28 - Chet Holmgren Day July 29 - Jalen Williams Day July 30 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day

CHAMPIONS PARADE COVERAGE