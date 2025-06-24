OKC Thunder Parade: Exclusive access onboard player bus and through downtown

News 9’s Steve McGehee captured exclusive behind-the-scenes moments with Thunder players on their team bus ahead of their first NBA Championship parade.

By: Graham Dowers

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepared to roll through downtown in their first-ever NBA Championship parade, News 9 and News On 6 reporters got exclusive access aboard one of the team buses, riding with Isaiah Hartenstein, Aaron Wiggins, and rookie Ajay Mitchell.

News 9 Digital Producer Victor Pozadas (@vapozadas on Instagram) captured drone footage of the parade.

The players boarded the buses after an opening ceremony to start their championship celebration at Paycom Center.

Steve McGehee interviews Hartenstein aboard a team bus.

Bobbi Miller is along the parade route with Thunder players.

This article will be updated regularly throughout the parade

