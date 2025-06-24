Thunder fans fill downtown OKC for parade to celebrate historic NBA Championship

Fans, young and old, lined the two-mile parade route decked out in Thunder gear, waving signs, cheering, and taking in a day that will go down in history for the city.

By: Deanne Stein

-

Thousands of Thunder fans filled the streets of downtown Oklahoma City Tuesday to celebrate the team’s first-ever NBA championship, a moment that had been years in the making.

“It’s so cool we get to do this,” said Dori Storm, a Thunder fan proudly sporting a Thunder-blue colored cast on her arm. “Oklahoma City is not really known, and now we’re gonna be really known.”

Fans, young and old, lined the two-mile parade route decked out in Thunder gear, waving signs, cheering, and taking in a day that will go down in history for the city.

“To be able to see the first parade ever in OKC, and win our first championship — it’s incredible,” said Jason Gilkey, who brought his kids to see their favorite players. “We’re so excited about it.”

As confetti filled the air and chants of “OKC” pumped up the crowd, excitement was building as the player buses rolled by. But for many fans, the biggest thrill came when the players stepped off to walk the parade route, coming face to face with their fans.

“I loved how they were interactive,” said Shabeh Cheema, a fan from OKC. “I actually got to touch Shai’s hand; he was walking right by me with the trophy in his hand.”

“I got to high-five a lot of my favorite players, and I had a lot of fun,” said young fan Maximus Gray.

Some fans couldn’t hold back their excitement, screaming as players like Isaiah Hartenstein passed by, high fiving fans.

“I feel like it’s something we’ll never forget, best day ever, best day ever,” said fan Britney.

It was a sentiment echoed by thousands who showed up to support their championship team.

“We’ve been watching the whole season,” said Dominique Harris. “Gotta cheer our boys on at the finish, so yeah, Thunder Up!”

The celebration continued with another trophy presentation at Scissortail Park. And while the party is now over, the memories made will live on for a lifetime.