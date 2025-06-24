Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's father celebrates son's Thunder championship win

Vaughan Alexander, father of Thunder star and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, reflected on OKC’s first NBA title and his son’s humility during the championship parade.

As the celebration rolled through downtown for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first NBA title, one of the most meaningful interviews of the day came from a proud father soaking it all in.

Vaughan Alexander, father of Thunder star and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, spoke with News 9 during the team’s championship parade Tuesday, pausing often to greet fans and sign memorabilia along the way.

“This is just a testament to all our hard work and perseverance,” Alexander said. “We didn’t get here on our own. There were a lot of good people around us.”

Alexander repeatedly referred to the Thunder with the words “we” and “our,” highlighting the team effort and connection between the Thunder and the Oklahoma City community. Alexander recalled meeting a longtime city employee at a bus stop who had waited 17 years to see this moment.

“Westbrook tried to do it. Kevin Durant tried to do it,” Alexander said. "A lot of hard work, but falling short."

Gilgeous-Alexander’s dominant postseason performance helped bring home not only Oklahoma City’s first NBA Championship but also made him the league’s Most Valuable Player. But for his father, it’s Shai’s humility off the court that matters most.

>> Vaughan Alexander reflects on son Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise and Oklahoma City journey

“Yeah, he plays basketball. He's amazing, but that doesn't mean he's better than anybody as a human being," Alexander said. "What makes him a better human being is how he acts off the court, and that's what I'm most proud of.”

After the interview, Vaughan made his way toward Bus 1 to reunite with his son, still savoring the moment shared by thousands across the city.

