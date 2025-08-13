How an OKC man helps people experiencing homelessness through social media

Rob Watkins, a man who went from living on Oklahoma City streets to a force for change, connects the homeless with resources through his OKC Resource Facebook Group.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

One Oklahoma City man spent the last five years helping people living on Oklahoma City streets through social media. Rob Watkins has connected with thousands of people experiencing homelessness. He understands the struggle on OKC’s streets — because he’s lived there himself.

A routine morning for Watkins starts with several greetings with his friends, and a morning cup of Joe in Southeast OKC at Joe’s Addiction. Jamie West-Zumwalt opened Joe’s Addiction coffee shop 18 years ago.

“I love it,” West-Zumwalt said. “I’ll keep doing it as long as I love it.”

News 9 highlighted Zumwalt’s work in the spring. She said her faith drives her to help people experiencing homelessness.

“She is a saint,” Watkins said.

The impact of Zumwalt’s work was written on Krista Auten’s face.

“If you’re looking for a life-changing experience, this is the place to come,” Auten said. “It changed my life. God is all over this place.”

Watkins founded the OKC Resource Facebook Group. The page connects people to resources, like shelter services and meal options, like Joe’s Addiction.

“These streets are no place to be for anybody,” Watkins said. “I’m glad I was able to have helped the ones I've helped.”

The shelter information Watkins shares, West-Zumwalt said, can save lives. Watkins knows the pain. After a divorce, he lost his family and his home.

“I do understand,” Watkins said. “That’s one thing about being homeless, you’ll get humbled real quick, because it don’t matter where you came from. The street is the great equalizer.”

West-Zumwalt said many people on fixed incomes, like Watkins, struggle due to a missing piece of the puzzle.

“The biggest piece is affordable housing,” West-Zumwalt said.

The city officially launched a new diversion program this month. Their goal is to decrease the number of people entering homelessness through diversion and rapid exit services. Watkins' case managers, through City Care and City Rescue Mission, helped place him on a public housing waiting list. He said he was approved.

“Yes, it’s exciting,” West-Zumwalt said.

As of Monday, Watkins could say he was no longer homeless. On Monday, he began moving into his new apartment.

“That was an absolute blessing from God, thank you, Lord,” Watkins said. “Lot of work. Lot of tears.”

Watkins' life has changed, but his mornings will start the same, with plenty of coffee and conversation. He’ll continue to share useful information to bring people together.

“My grandma used to have a saying. You’re blessed to be a blessing to others,” Watkins said. “Taking care of each other. Lift each other up. It’s important.”