OKC Thunder Parade: SkyNews captures 2025 Champions Parade

Tuesday, June 24th 2025, 11:44 am
The Oklahoma City Thunder is setting off on the 2025 Champions Parade.
SkyNews 9 flew over downtown Oklahoma City and managed to catch some players boarding the open-top buses set aside for the parade.
News 9 was able to get aboard one of the buses, and interviewed the Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein, Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell.
OKC Thunder Parade: Exclusive access onboard player bus with Hartenstein, Wiggins and Mitchell
Hartenstein said the past 36 hours have been restless, but worth it.
"It's special to be able to experience it with family, to experience it with the community that's been great for us all season, really special," Hartenstein said. "No sleep, no sleep at all."
Later, the parade passed under a large Thunder flag draped over the roadway by two construction cranes before continuing onward.
Along the way, the buses drove past the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, greeting crowds gathered near the heart of OKC.
---
OKC Thunder hoist Larry O'Brien Trophy as NBA champions ahead of historic parade
OKC Thunder Parade: City leaders provide updates for Tuesday celebration
June 24th, 2025
June 26th, 2025
June 26th, 2025