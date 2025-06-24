Fans call Thunder Championship Parade 'immaculate'

Thunder fans packed downtown Oklahoma City to celebrate the team’s first NBA championship, calling the parade unforgettable and “the best day ever.”

By: Graham Dowers

-

Thunder fans from across the state packed downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday, with some calling it the "best day ever" as they celebrated the franchise's first NBA title during a historic championship parade.

News 9's Deanne Stein spoke with fans, young and old, many of whom said the experience was unforgettable. Spectators were given the opportunity to high-five players and see the Larry O'Brien Trophy up close.

“We were most excited to high-five Kevin Hyde, our best friend, the strength coach,” Cass, a fan, said. “We got to see Hartenstein and everybody. It was amazing.”

For many, the moment was about more than basketball.

"This is a historic moment for Oklahoma City," Britney, another fan, said. "We wanted to be a part of it. I feel like it's something that we will never forget."

One young fan got the chance to high-five his favorite players, NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and professed his thanks to God for the opportunity.

The event was sentimental for others as well.

"Like, it's actually immaculate, and like I touched the Larry O'Brien too," another fan said.

OKC Thunder Parade Coverage

OKC Thunder Parade: Exclusive access onboard player bus and through downtown

Former OKC Mayor Mick Cornett reflects on Thunder’s legacy ahead of Champions Parade

Looking back on the Thunder's road from newcomers to champions

Champions Parade route passes Memorial Museum 9:03 gate: 'Every player's journey starts here'

Parade-goers show up early for Thunder Champions Parade

Thunder championship celebration through News 9’s photojournalists

OKC businesses celebrate Thunder’s Championship with freebies and deals