WATCH: Thunder thanks OKC community as 2025 Champions Parade ends

The Oklahoma City Thunder is thanking the community for all their support throughout the season and beyond as the 2025 Champions Parade comes to an end. Here's the latest from Scissortail Park.

By: Christian Hans

Thousands of Oklahoma City Thunder fans gathered at Scissortail Park to share in the celebration of the team's first NBA Championship.

The masses of people were there to show one last bit of support for the team that helped launch the city to new heights, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are responding to thank their community.

Catch the ending moments on stage.

The Scissortail Park ceremony can be watched below.

The celebration at Scissortail Park came after the 2025 Champions Parade, which commemorated the Thunder's first NBA title since coming to Oklahoma City in 2008.

