Retirement community buses 20 members to Champions Parade: 'I just wouldn't have missed it'

OKC Thunder's victory parade draws fans of all ages. Residents from Spanish Cove Retirement Community join the celebration, calling it a 'remarkable experience'.

By: Haley Hetrick

Hundreds of thousands of fans, both young and old, traveled to downtown Oklahoma City for the parade to cheer on the OKC Thunder as they took their victory lap.

Spanish Cove Retirement Community bussed down almost two dozen members to enjoy what they called a “once in a lifetime experience.”

Longtime Thunder fans

“I've been a really big Thunder fan for a good while, but mainly this year,” said Ellen Henson. “I've enjoyed them so much this year.”

“I've been a fan for a while. I just like basketball and that's the only one I really played in school so that's the only one I really know the rules to,” said Lois Stagner.

“Since they started. I love sports, I've loved sports my whole life. I love the thunder because they represent a state that never gets recognition for anything nationally,” said Deann Davis.

“Well I've been a thunder fan for 17 years when they first came here and started playing. I'm a thunder fan because every year they just always bring joy to us. I used to be able to go watch them, now I watch them on TV,” said Roxie McBride.

“Well I’m just a basketball fan, I grew up watching basketball with my dad who played basketball. I've never been a really big NBA fan until the Thunder and there's just something about their youthfulness, the way they play, the camaraderie,” said Linda Manaugh.

“A special team”

“The spirit of the team is unit. Great spirit on the team. That's what I love about them is they play so selflessly instead of selfishly. It's a pure beautiful game of basketball,” said Ellen Henson.

“With this being our first national championship I think that's really important. There's nobody better than them. They're such a team oriented group. They love sharing all of these opportunities together and I think that's what is most important,” said Deann Davis.

“Its not about how it seems to be more about teamwork and that seems to be more like college basketball. It's just been easy to jump on the Thunder bandwagon,” said Linda Manaugh.

Bussing to the parade:

“I wanted to be as close as possible with that spirit that's going on since I wasn't able to go to the games. There are thousands of fans that are not able to be there and they'll be showing up today,” said Ellen Henson

“Not being at the games and not having seen them in person yet this is my opportunity, because this is for everyone,” said Roxie McBride.

“This was a text message Sunday night that made this happen. We have thunder watch parties at the cove and that was cool to have everybody come out and watch together instead of sitting in their own little apartments. Happy to come down and be supportive of this event, I think it could be once in a lifetime or we may be doing this again next year. I think just being together, just cheering on our city and our accomplishment,” said Linda Manaugh.