AG Drummond blocks patrol withdrawal from OKC, Tulsa

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has blocked a plan to remove state troopers from interstates in the state’s two largest metro areas, calling the move unlawful and a threat to public safety.

By: Deanne Stein

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has blocked a plan to remove state troopers from interstates in the state’s two largest metro areas, calling the move unlawful and a threat to public safety.

In a formal opinion issued Tuesday morning, Drummond said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is legally obligated to patrol all interstates statewide, including those in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

RELATED: Oklahoma Attorney General blocks OHP plan to leave OKC, Tulsa metros

“The short answer is no — it is not [legal],” Drummond said, speaking alongside metro law enforcement leaders. “Frankly, the Stitt administration’s decision to abdicate this responsibility is not only unlawful, but it is bewildering.”

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the plan in July, proposing to reassign troopers away from metro interstates in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Del City, Edmond, Midwest City, Moore, and Norman. The agency argued the move would free up resources for rural areas.

But Drummond pointed to a state statute that clearly places responsibility for investigating and reporting traffic collisions on all interstates with the Highway Patrol.

“Even aside from its unlawfulness, such a move would have a profound and adverse effect on public safety,” he said.

Local law enforcement officials voiced concern that the decision would have pushed additional responsibilities onto agencies already stretched thin.

“For them to relinquish their duties on I-35, we have a lot of traffic flowing through there,” said Robert Wasoski, president of the Norman Fraternal Order of Police. “We’d have to dedicate people to that.”

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt called the plan a “total abandonment” of public safety for a majority of the state’s population.

“It doesn’t really require a law school dean, a mayor, or an attorney general to decipher that language,” Holt said. “All means all.”

The OHP’s plan was scheduled to begin on November 1. The Department of Public Safety said it is reviewing the attorney general’s opinion.

State Sen. Mark Mann (D-Okmulgee) requested the AG look into the matter and praised Drummond’s response, stating the law is clear on the Highway Patrol’s duties.

Drummond also noted he is open to working with DPS to ensure the agency meets its legal obligations without compromising public safety in any part of the state.

In a statement, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the opinion saying,

OHP has not and never will abandon or abdicate its role as the primary law enforcement agency in the state. The plan OHP presented simply asked the municipal agencies in the two metro areas to work the car crashes within their city limits the way other municipalities do across the state.

The opinion that has been issued does not undermine OHP’s troop realignment strategy. With that in mind, OHP recognizes the original plan will require some adjustments, and OHP leadership is evaluating appropriate updates to the plan.

We regularly evaluate where our resources can be best used. In recent years, calls for service outside the two metro areas have been on the rise, requiring us to adjust our approach. While this opinion may slow our efforts, we remain committed to implementing the best strategy for providing statewide coverage and keeping Oklahomans safe. We will also continue to stand alongside and support our county and municipal law enforcement partners.