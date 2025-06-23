NBA Finals game 7: Oklahoma City Thunder win first-ever NBA Championship

NBA Finals Game 7 returns to Oklahoma City as the Thunder face the Pacers for the Championship. Live updates, reaction, and breaking news for Sunday's game.

By: Carrie Winchel, Destini Pittman

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder are your 2025 NBA Champions!

The Thunder won Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Pacers 103 to 91.

This is also the first time a team scored 100 points in Game 7 of the NBA Finals since 1988.

This marks the first win in franchise history.

9:34 p.m.

Challenge unsuccessful. Pacers to shoot free throws

9:25 p.m.

9:12 p.m.

Dub for 3, OKC up 89-68 with 8:27 left. O-K-C chant is alive and well at Paycom during the timeout.

9:07 p.m.

Successful challenge on an out of bounds call gives OKC the ball and an 84-68 lead. 11:05 left in the 4th.

The Thunder is up 13 with 12 minutes left.





8:53 p.m.

AC encourages the crowd going into the timeout, OKC up 77-66. The turnover count is at 17 for the Pacers.

8:49 p.m.

8:47 p.m.

Amazing steal from Jalen Williams.

8:41 p.m.

3 straight 3-pointers by OKC gives the Thunder its largest lead of the game of 9 points.

Indiana calls a timeout. OKC leads 65-56 with 7:16 left in the 3rd.

Chet hits a 3, Dub rattles in a three, the roof comes off Paycom - OKC leads 65-56 with 7:13 left in the 3rd.

8:38 p.m.

The crowd goes wild!

8:34 p.m.

9-3 run to open the 3rd for the Thunder, capped by a Jalen Williams steal and layup in traffic. 56-51 OKC. Timeout Indiana with 9:20 to go in the quarter.

Watch Sports Analyst Jeremie Poplin and our News 9 talent live for our Halftime Hangout!

The Thunder are down one point at halftime 47 to 48.

8:05 p.m.

8:02 p.m.

7:51 p.m.

More chances for OKC to expand on a 37-32 lead but missed shots, and layups by McConnell and Nembhard make it 37-36. Timeout OKC with 5:22 left in the half.

7:51 p.m.

Timeout Indiana after Cason Wallace strips Obi Toppin and SGA knocks down a jumper. Some missed opportunities for OKC but they lead 34-32 with 7:14 left in the half.

7:45 p.m.

Caruso is bringing the heat!

The Thunder are up at the end of the first quarter 25 to 22.

7:26 p.m.

Haliburton gets hurt in the first quarter

6:54 p.m.

Loud City is LOUD!

6:50 p.m.

Oklahoma native Kristin Chenoweth to perform national anthem before Game 7 of NBA Finals

6:15 p.m.

News 9 Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee predicts unmatched energy inside Paycom Center Sunday.

6:00 p.m.

Reporter Chris Williams brings the latest from players as the excitement and anticipation for Game 7 reaches an all time high.

Reporter Sylvia Corkill captures the energy from the largest Thunder Up in the Park in Scissortail Park as she speaks to fans who pray and hope the Thunder go all the way.

Reporter Elizabeth Fitz is on the ground over at the Jones Assembly, where the venue pulled out all the stops for their Game 7 watch party, which they pretty much turned into a block party!

5:15 p.m.

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault and Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle spoke to reporters ahead of Game 7.

WATCH THEIR COMMENTS HERE.

4:25 p.m.

Chet Homgren arrives at Paycom Center for Game 7!

3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Police have shared must-know information for anyone attending the game or spending time downtown tonight.

NBA Finals Game 7 traffic: No one allowed to drive into Bricktown after game, says PD

Our News 9 and News On 6 sports teams will keep you updated on Game 6 throughout the evening.

