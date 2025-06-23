NBA Finals Game 7 brings fans together in OKC: WEB EXTRA VIDEO

Sunday night's Game 7 brought fans of all ages, from all over, to Oklahoma City as the Thunder look to steal the tied series from the Indiana Pacers.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

Sunday night's Game 7 brought fans of all ages, from all over, to Oklahoma City as the Thunder look to steal the tied series from the Indiana Pacers.

News 9 crews caught up with fans at Scissortail Park who drove 10 hours from Indiana to be at Paycom Center for this historic game.

"Just going off of what the finals have shown us, you guys only win when it's storming," the couple said.

They also said there was no question about whether they would travel to OKC for the game.

On the other side of town, and the other side of the fandom spectrum, News 9 caught up with 2 young Oklahoma City Thunder fans who are ready for a win.

Their fav players are SGA and Chet Holmgren.

Thunder will win "because they were 1 seed."

"We also have home court advantage, and we have the best player in the NBA right now."

More NBA Finals Game 7 Coverage:

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories



