Oklahoma Attorney General blocks OHP plan to leave OKC, Tulsa metros

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond blocked OHP’s plan to end metro patrols, ruling the agency legally must continue protecting Oklahoma City and Tulsa despite resource challenges.

By: Christian Hans

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond issues a binding opinion that would block the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's plan to pull out of patrolling the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metros.

The Department of Public Safety announced earlier this year would stop patrolling the metro areas and devote more resources to the state's rural areas.

At the time, OHP said the move will allow the agency to better adapt to Oklahoma’s evolving public safety needs.

However, some state and local leaders said they opposed the plan. On Wednesday, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond held a news conference where he called on Gov. Kevin Stitt and the agency to assume responsibility for patrolling the state's metropolitan areas.

"The most fundamental function of government is public safety for its citizens," Drummond said. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is vested with primary law enforcement authority on our interstates, and that authority imposes a mandatory duty. I will not allow Governor Stitt or OHP leadership to put Oklahoma citizens at risk by refusing to patrol our most densely populated areas."

Drummond says while there is no question that more resources are needed, OHP can not legally abandon the metro.

"That plan, understandably, spurred legitimate concern about how public safety would be adversely affected," Drummond said. "It also led State Sen. Mark Mann from Oklahoma City to request a formal opinion as to whether such a move is even legal. The short answer is no, it is not. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol cannot make the arbitrary decision to foist its responsibility onto the municipal and county law enforcement of Oklahoma and Tulsa counties."

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, who also spoke at Wednesday's conference, cited the lack of resources in the city's police department as a reason for the continued presence of OHP troopers.

"If they were removed from our interstates, that burden would fall directly on our already thinly-stretched police department," Holt said. "Our citizens would be at risk."

Additionally, Mark Nelson, President of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police, said it is "not possible" for OCPD officers to assume OHP's responsibility in patrolling metro interstates.

"From the perspective of the officers on the ground, this decision would have been devastating," Nelson said. "Oklahoma City already covers 621 square miles, and we face staffing shortages. Adding responsibility for patrolling interstates, without additional resources, is simply not possible."

In a statement, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said,

OHP has not and never will abandon or abdicate its role as the primary law enforcement agency in the state. The plan OHP presented simply asked the municipal agencies in the two metro areas to work the car crashes within their city limits the way other municipalities do across the state.

The opinion that has been issued does not undermine OHP’s troop realignment strategy. With that in mind, OHP recognizes the original plan will require some adjustments, and OHP leadership is evaluating appropriate updates to the plan.

We regularly evaluate where our resources can be best used. In recent years, calls for service outside the two metro areas have been on the rise, requiring us to adjust our approach. While this opinion may slow our efforts, we remain committed to implementing the best strategy for providing statewide coverage and keeping Oklahomans safe. We will also continue to stand alongside and support our county and municipal law enforcement partners.

Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, issued the following statement:

“I’m grateful to Attorney General Drummond for his swift response and clear legal opinion affirming that OHP must maintain its presence in Oklahoma’s metro areas.

“The Highway Patrol offers specialized skills and critical resources that are essential to public safety efforts in all areas of our state, both urban and rural. I appreciate the men and women who put on a uniform each day to protect and serve our communities, and I’m thankful that our State Troopers will be able to continue carrying out their duties without interruption.

“The Attorney General’s action brings clarity to this situation and offers reassurance to citizens who expect to see a consistent and trusted law enforcement presence in their communities.”

Senator Mark Man, D-Oklahoma City, praised AG Drummond's opinion:

“As I looked at the statutes, it seemed clear to me that OHP has the responsibility for patrolling Oklahoma’s national system of interstate and defense highways, and I questioned their ability to simply cease enforcement in certain areas. I also believed the governor had the responsibility to compel DPS to continue those enforcement duties,” Mann said. “I’m very gratified that the attorney general’s office agreed.”

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols says, "I am grateful for the Attorney General’s opinion regarding the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which affirms what we’ve said all along - Tulsa needs the full support of our State partners to help keep our community safe. OHP plays an important role in public safety across our city, and this decision ensures that partnership will continue. I look forward to working closely with the Governor, the Attorney General, and OHP to strengthen our public safety efforts moving forward."

Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen issued the following statement:

"Many Tulsans have been wondering what would happen if we lost the OHP resources in Tulsa.

On 08/27/2025, Attorney General Gentner Drummond provided a legal opinion on the issue, which provides clear direction on the roles of law enforcement on Oklahoma’s highways and interstates, effectively keeping OHP in the Tulsa area.

This clarity comes as a relief to the Tulsa Police Department, as we can continue to concentrate on our core duty of serving and protecting the Tulsa community.

Our deep-rooted partnership with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol remains a cornerstone of our operations, and we are committed to furthering this collaboration.

Together with OHP and our local, state, and federal partners, we will continue to deliver exceptional public safety and support to all who live in and visit the Tulsa area."

The Blaine County Sheriff said in a statement said,

“I agree with the statute. It would not change anything for us. Our troopers are always there when we need them. We could not ask for a better working relationship.”

The McClain County Sheriff told News 9,

“We do feel that it’s unfortunate. We were really looking forward to that resource coming to our community. Our deputies get diverted from their roles within the county a lot more than we would like to take calls up on the interstate. We will continue to meet the needs of our rural citizens and we will take calls as they come on the interstate as they come. Hopefully those that are making these decisions on where resources should be allocated will keep communities outside of the metro in mind as they do.”