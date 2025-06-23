Thunder fan decks out car for NBA Finals

News9 captures the NBA Final's enthusiasm in Oklahoma as local Jason Horowitz reveals his Thunder-branded BMW. The spirit of Thunder comes alive in Scissortail Park.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

The NBA Finals have people showing off their Thunder passion in colorful and eclectic ways.

Local Jason Horowitz showed off his car near Scissortail Park, where News 9 caught up with him to talk about the process and Thunder spirit.

Horowitz shouted out Under Wraps in Edmond for the car decals they put on his v10 BMW, and said people from both teams have been taking pictures and enjoying the ride.

Reporter Sylvia Corkill caught up with him near Scissortail Park:





