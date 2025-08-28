FDA approves new COVID-19 shots with limits on who gets them

FDA introduces new restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines for younger Americans with high-risk health conditions.

By: Stephanie Maniche

The Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) approved new COVID-19 shots on Wednesday afternoon with limits on who can get them.

The new restrictions are a change from the previous U.S. policy recommending annual COVID-19 shots for all Americans six months and up.

New shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax have been approved for all seniors, but the FDA made changes on their use for younger adults and children having at least one high-risk health condition like asthma or obesity.

The Pfizer vaccine is no longer available for children under five. The FDA said it was stopping the emergency authorization for that age group.

Parents will still be able to seek out shots from rival drugmaker Moderna, which has full FDA approval for children as young as six months.

Some medical groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics are against the new limits.

They say this could block access for families wanting to protect their children.

The group adds that annual shots are strongly recommended for children ages six months to two years and also recommends vaccines for older children.