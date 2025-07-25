Thunder's Jaylin Williams gives back to hometown with blood drive

Thunder's Jaylin Williams partnered with Our Blood Institute for 'Give Like a Champ' blood drive in his hometown.

By: Destini Pittman

-

Thunder's Jaylin Williams gave back to his hometown Thursday by partnering with Our Blood Institute for a community blood drive.

The “Give Like a Champ” blood drive drew more than 100 sign-ups, with 85 successful donations. Williams also donated blood at the event, joking that it was “much easier than getting a tattoo.”

All donors at the July 24 event received a limited-edition “We the Champs” T-shirt, while supplies lasted. They were also automatically entered for a chance to win one of more than 50 exclusive meet-and-greet invitations with Williams, with each winner allowed to bring up to three guests.

In addition, 10 lucky donors took home autographed Thunder merchandise.