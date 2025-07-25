Thunder's Jaylin Williams gives back to hometown with blood drive

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 10:42 pm
Thunder's Jaylin Williams gave back to his hometown Thursday by partnering with Our Blood Institute for a community blood drive.
The “Give Like a Champ” blood drive drew more than 100 sign-ups, with 85 successful donations. Williams also donated blood at the event, joking that it was “much easier than getting a tattoo.”
All donors at the July 24 event received a limited-edition “We the Champs” T-shirt, while supplies lasted. They were also automatically entered for a chance to win one of more than 50 exclusive meet-and-greet invitations with Williams, with each winner allowed to bring up to three guests.
In addition, 10 lucky donors took home autographed Thunder merchandise.
July 25th, 2025
July 25th, 2025
July 25th, 2025