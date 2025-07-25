From Fort Smith to NBA Champions: Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams Celebrate Thunder Title Back Home

Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams, former high school and Arkansas teammates, celebrated their NBA championship with the Thunder by reflecting on their shared journey from Fort Smith to the pros and the impact they hope to make on the next generation.

By: News9 , Jeremie Poplin

What began in Fort Smith, Arkansas, has now reached the pinnacle of professional basketball. Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams, once high school teammates at Northside High and later college stars at the University of Arkansas, are now NBA champions with the Oklahoma City Thunder, capping off a journey defined by hard work, hometown pride, and brotherhood.

Thursday’s championship parade in downtown Ft. Smith was a celebration of more than just a title. It was a full-circle moment for two players who’ve grown up together on and off the court.

“It almost sounds fake,” Joe said. “We were just those kids in Boys and Girls Clubs dreaming about moments like this. Now, hopefully, we’re helping spark those same dreams in others.”

The scorching heat didn’t stop thousands of fans from lining the streets, and it certainly didn’t dim the gratitude and joy from Joe and Williams.

“Being in OKC, it feels like family,” said Williams. “Growing up in Fort Smith, that’s all I’ve known—community, connection, people who want to see you succeed. And that’s exactly what we’ve found here too.”

Both players reflected on the emotional championship night, from watching the confetti fall to finding their families in the crowd.

“That’s when it hit me,” Joe said. “That moment with my family—it made me emotional. You don’t forget that.”

Williams agreed: “It was everything you dream of as a kid.”

While the celebration was in full swing, both players acknowledged the work ahead. “Coach already texted us—zero-zero mindset,” Williams said. “We know the target’s bigger now.”

Their bond remains unshakable, and their story, from Fort Smith gyms to raising the Larry O’Brien Trophy, continues to inspire. “We came up together, didn’t always have the best exposure,” Joe said. “But we had our people. Our town. And they never stopped believing in us.”

Now, with a new arena on the horizon and youth camps to host, the duo is focused on giving back. As Williams summed it up: “It’s not just about winning. It’s about lifting up the next generation the same way we were lifted.”