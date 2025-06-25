Highlights from OKC Thunder's Champions Parade

Oklahoma City fans celebrate Thunder's historical NBA Championship win.

Tuesday, June 24th 2025, 10:08 pm

By: Sylvia Corkill


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Tuesday marked a historic celebration in Oklahoma City as hundreds of thousands of fans packed downtown to cheer on the Thunder’s first NBA Championship.

News 9’s Sylvia Corkill takes us inside the unforgettable parade.

CHAMPIONS PARADE COVERAGE

  1. Thunder fans fill downtown OKC for parade to celebrate historic NBA Championship
  2. Retirement community buses 20 members to Champions Parade: 'I just wouldn't have missed it'
  3. Fans call Thunder Championship Parade 'immaculate'
  4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's father celebrates son's Thunder championship win
  5. WATCH: Thunder thanks OKC community as 2025 Champions Parade ends
  6. OKC Thunder Parade: Exclusive access onboard player bus and through downtown
  7. OKC Thunder Parade: SkyNews captures 2025 Champions Parade
Sylvia Corkill
Sylvia Corkill

A proud Okie from Lawton, Sylvia Corkill joined the News 9 team in 2016. She anchors the weekend evening newscasts and reports on weekdays. During her career, Sylvia developed a passion for investigative reporting, particularly in the areas of crime and law enforcement. She has covered major trials and drug busts, and she once participated in a national manhunt investigation.

