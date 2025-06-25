Highlights from OKC Thunder's Champions Parade

Tuesday, June 24th 2025, 10:08 pm
Tuesday marked a historic celebration in Oklahoma City as hundreds of thousands of fans packed downtown to cheer on the Thunder’s first NBA Championship.
News 9’s Sylvia Corkill takes us inside the unforgettable parade.
CHAMPIONS PARADE COVERAGE
A proud Okie from Lawton, Sylvia Corkill joined the News 9 team in 2016. She anchors the weekend evening newscasts and reports on weekdays. During her career, Sylvia developed a passion for investigative reporting, particularly in the areas of crime and law enforcement. She has covered major trials and drug busts, and she once participated in a national manhunt investigation.
June 24th, 2025
June 26th, 2025
June 26th, 2025