Road safety experts urge caution after deadly work-zone crashes

Increasing urgency for road safety in Oklahoma as work-zone crashes claim two lives in recent weeks.

By: Sylvia Corkill

Two people have been killed in two separate work-zone crashes on Oklahoma highways in the past two weeks, prompting road safety experts to stress the importance of safer driving.

Tom Robins founded Work Safe Zone, a safety education program adopted by Oklahoma. Teens in the state are required to take the course before getting their driver's license.

"Our mission is for every driver to know there's a face and family behind every flag, cone, and flashlight," said Robins.

On Monday, 36-year-old Zac Rinehart — a husband, father and volunteer firefighter, was killed while picking up debris along the Will Rogers Turnpike. He and another crew member were struck by a driver.

"The driver of the semi made a statement to us that he dropped a GPS device he was reaching down to the floorboard," said Lt. Mark Southall with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Just days earlier, a passenger in a box truck was killed when its driver dozed off and slammed into an unoccupied ODOT truck on Interstate 35 near State Highway 33 in Logan County. Troopers and safety experts say crashes like these should never happen.

"There's lots of families that are affected by this, we just made a next of kin notification to the deceased's wife," said Southall.

"We don't call the accidents because they're not accidents because they could be 100% preventable," Robins added. "We've flooded our roads across the nation with digitally drunk drivers and people are digitally distracted."

Through Work Safe Zone, students meet road workers and their families.

"They learn their names, their stories, they learn from fellow teens whose parents aren't coming home or have been injured," Robins said.

"In one instance, the obituary it said, 'In lieu of flowers, slow down in work zones,'" he continued. "But what road workers want and first responders want is for us to have eyes up, phone down, buckle up, slow down."

Robins says safe driving habits begin at home, as studies show teens often mirror their parents’ behavior behind the wheel.

Since its creation, ODOT and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority have lost 74 employees in work-zone crashes.