Parade-goers show up early for Thunder Champions Parade

Two brothers are among the first Thunder fans to show up ahead of the 2025 Champions Parade in downtown Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

-

The 2025 Champions Parade is set to start Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City, and though it officially begins at 10:30, some Thunder fans have already shown up.

News 9's Addie Crawford spoke to two fans who arrived downtown in the early morning hours of Tuesday to get the best spot to view the parade.

Ethan Scweitzer, one of the fans, said it was important for him to show up early.

"Born and raised in Oklahoma City, and just super excited," Ethan said. "I want to get as close to the action as possible.

Meanwhile, Ethan's brother, Isaac, said that although he was not sure the Thunder would win the championship at the start of the season, he plans to be as close to the team as possible.

"I was a little iffy, to be honest, but we pulled it off," Isaac said. "It's exciting."