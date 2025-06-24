Parade-goers show up early for Thunder Champions Parade

Two brothers are among the first Thunder fans to show up ahead of the 2025 Champions Parade in downtown Oklahoma City.

Tuesday, June 24th 2025, 5:13 am

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The 2025 Champions Parade is set to start Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City, and though it officially begins at 10:30, some Thunder fans have already shown up.

News 9's Addie Crawford spoke to two fans who arrived downtown in the early morning hours of Tuesday to get the best spot to view the parade.

Ethan Scweitzer, one of the fans, said it was important for him to show up early.

"Born and raised in Oklahoma City, and just super excited," Ethan said. "I want to get as close to the action as possible.

Meanwhile, Ethan's brother, Isaac, said that although he was not sure the Thunder would win the championship at the start of the season, he plans to be as close to the team as possible.

"I was a little iffy, to be honest, but we pulled it off," Isaac said. "It's exciting."
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 24th, 2025

June 25th, 2025

June 25th, 2025

June 25th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 25th, 2025

June 25th, 2025

June 25th, 2025

June 25th, 2025