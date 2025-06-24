OKC businesses celebrate Thunder’s Championship with freebies and deals

Celebrate Thunder's victory with deals at OKC businesses.

By: Destini Pittman

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA Champions, and businesses across the metro are celebrating with special deals and giveaways.

Boom Town Creamery

On Tuesday, June 25, Thunder fans can get a free kids scoop of "Playoff Dream" ice cream at all Boom Town Creamery locations while supplies last (around 300 to 400 scoops per location). The offer is valid for cups only; cones are available for an additional charge. Most locations open at 1 p.m., but the Skirvin location, closest to the parade route, opens at noon.

Oklahoma City Zoo

General admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo is free on Tuesday to celebrate the Thunder’s win. The zoo is encouraging fans to “keep the party going” after the championship parade. The zoo is open until 5 p.m., with last entry at 4 p.m. Free admission is only valid on June 25.

The Goose OKC

The Goose will offer all-day happy hour following the parade. They’ll also have snacks and drinks available for purchase to take along the parade route.

Sweet Friends Bakery

In Edmond, Sweet Friends Bakery will screen the parade live and give $1 off any drink or pastry during the event if customers mention the post below.

Stitch Café

Stitch Café in downtown OKC will open early at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The first 75 customers to order a drink will receive it in a custom 2025 NBA Championship can, while supplies last.