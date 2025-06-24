Thunder championship celebration through News 9’s photojournalists

Relive the historic moment as the Oklahoma City Thunder secures its first NBA championship against the Indiana Pacers, all captured by the News 9 team.

By: Jordan Fremstad

Two decades of building and refining, and now, history has been written. The Larry O’Brien Trophy is home in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Indiana Pacers to claim their first NBA title. Our News 9 Photojournalist team captured the sights and sounds of a celebration 17 years in the making.