Public safety officer and suspect killed in officer-involved shooting inside Enid hospital

Authorities say a domestic dispute led to the deadly shooting at Integris Health Hospital in Enid.

By: News 9, Aniysa Mapp

A man was shot and killed inside Integris Health Hospital in Enid late Sunday night before police shot and killed the suspected gunman, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The victim killed was later identified as 72-year-old J.W. Bode, who was a public safety officer at the hospital.

Authorities say the violence began as a possible domestic dispute at a nearby Enid residence before escalating at the hospital.

Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Integris Health Hospital in Enid, Oklahoma, on Aug. 17, 2025. Griffin Media

When officers arrived at Integris Health, investigators said the suspect fired a round outside the emergency room, then went inside and opened fire.

The gunman shot and killed Bode, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

Enid police then returned fire, killing the suspect.

Hunter McKee with the OSBI said law enforcement acted quickly to stop the gunman.

“We’re very fortunate that no one else was hit. This could have been a lot worse. We’re fortunate officers ended the threat as quickly as they did,” McKee said.

Hunter McKee, Public Information Officer with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, addresses the media following an officer-involved shooting at Integris Health Hospital in Enid, Oklahoma, on Aug. 17, 2025. Griffin Media

Police have not released the identities of the suspect.

The Enid Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, SWAT teams and crime scene investigators remain at the scene. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.