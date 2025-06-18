‘Shoot me! I’ve got nothing to live for’: Police ambush suspect facing new child exploitation charge

Ocean Hudson, charged with assaulting an Edmond officer, faces additional child exploitation charge as the officer recovers from his wounds.

By: Lisa Monahan

The man accused of ambushing an Edmond police officer during a traffic stop on May 1 is now facing a new child exploitation charge as he awaits a preliminary hearing.

Ocean Hudson, 22, appeared in Oklahoma County District Court on Tuesday. He is now facing six felony charges — including a newly filed count of aggravated possession of obscene materials involving the participation of a minor, added on June 5.

Prosecutors say the sex crime is unrelated to the May 1 ambush but was added after investigators reportedly found explicit material on Hudson’s phone during their ongoing investigation into the attack.

According to court documents, Hudson ambushed Officer Caleb Hodam with pepper spray and a knife during a traffic stop at 15th and Broadway. As the officer blindly fought to arrest the suspect and protect his weapon, his body camera recorded Hudson shouting:

“Shoot me! I’ve got nothing to live for. I’m supposed to be in prison today.”

Investigators later confirmed Hudson had been scheduled to appear in court the same day for a child exploitation case in Canadian County District Court.

Prosecutors now believe the assault was an attempted “suicide by cop” to avoid that court appearance.r

Hudson’s preliminary hearing in the assault case is scheduled for August 28 in Oklahoma County, where a district judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to move the case forward to trial. Hudson remains in custody without bond.

Officer Hodam is recovering from multiple stab wounds sustained during the ambush.

Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger praised the officer’s calm response and thanked a bystander who stepped in to help.

“The attack could have ended very differently,” Younger said. “It was an ambush. These situations are becoming more common — and more dangerous.”

Officer Hodam has since been commended by local and state leaders for his bravery during the arrest of Hudson

