Court Docs: Suspect in Edmond officer stabbing sought 'suicide by cop' on day of child exploitation hearing

By: Jennifer Pierce

Court documents are revealing the suspect’s motive in an officer-involved stabbing in Edmond last week. Police arrested 22-year-old Ocean Hudson at the scene last Thursday after he attacked Officer Caleb Hodam with pepper spray and stabbed him twice.

The suspect was due in court in Canadian County the day of the attack for charges of lewd acts with a child and possession of child pornography. Court documents noted Hudson wanted to die by suicide by cop.

Ambush Caught on Camera

The ambush on the Edmond police officer was caught on camera.

“They never know what to expect when they walk up to a traffic stop,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police Department. “But in this case, it was the person that walked up to him. That certainly was never expected.”

Police said Hodam was wrapping up a traffic stop near East 15th Street and Broadway when Hudson attacked him with pepper spray. Court documents said Hodam's body camera and his in-car camera captured Hudson pulling a large knife from the back of his pants and stabbing the officer multiple times. Fighting for his life and unable to see, police said Hodam was able to take the suspect to the ground. A bystander ran to help the officer and grabbed the knife from Hudson.

“We never encourage the public to put themselves in danger,” said Ward. “But it was definitely a Godsend he was there to help.”

Witnesses Watch Dramatic Scene

Witnesses watched the dramatic scene unfold in the parking lot.

“I applaud the gentlemen who jumped in to help because he’s just a bystander, he’s just seeing what’s going on,” said Morgan Bear, a witness. “But again, this is Oklahoma. It’s Edmond, we’re a very safe community. People in general just do not tolerate that.”

Motive: Suicide By Cop

Police said Hudson could be heard on the officer's body camera saying, "Do me this favor. Shoot me! I got nothing to live for, I'm supposed to be in prison today."

Hodam told investigators the suspect grabbed for his gun during the struggle. At last check, the officer was recovering at the hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.