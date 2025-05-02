Officer stabbed during Edmond traffic stop, suspect in custody

An officer was injured and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing during a traffic stop in Edmond, according to the Edmond Police Department.

Thursday, May 1st 2025, 10:59 pm

By: Jordan Fremstad, Destini Pittman


EDMOND, Okla. -

According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m., near East 15th Street and South Broadway, while an officer was conducting a traffic stop. As the officer spoke with the driver, an unknown person approached, pepper-sprayed the officer in the face, and began a physical altercation.

The officer was stabbed at least two times during the altercation, according to Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department.

The officer called for backup, and responding officers used a taser on the suspect and took them into custody.

Ward says the suspect is an adult male.

The officer was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, said authorities.

The driver involved in the original traffic stop was not connected to the altercation, but did stay on scene and cooperated as a witness.﻿

The Oklahoma City Police Department shared their support for the officer saying,

We stand with our partners at Edmond Police Department and wish the officer a full and fast recovery.
