Pedestrian killed in Bryan County crash; driver hospitalized

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old pedestrian was killed near Meade in Bryan County after being hit by a car driven by a 21-year-old who later crashed and rolled.

Saturday, July 26th 2025, 8:19 am

By: Graham Dowers


BRYAN CO. -

A 64-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Meade, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the victim was hit by a car driven by a 21-year-old while walking along the road. After striking the man, authorities say the driver lost control, swerved, and crashed into another vehicle before rolling over.

No one in the second vehicle was injured, authorities said. The driver of the initial vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment. The man died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by OHP.
