Edmond officer leaves hospital after traffic stop stabbing

Wednesday, May 7th 2025, 5:53 am
Edmond Police Officer Caleb Hodam is now out of the hospital after being stabbed in the line of duty, according to the department.
Investigators say he was conducting a traffic stop Thursday when Ocean Hudson pepper-sprayed and stabbed Hodam at least twice.
Court records say Hudson was due in court in Canadian County the day of the attack for charges of lewd acts with a child and possession of child pornography.
Court documents noted Hudson wanted to die by suicide by cop.
The department says Hodam will continue recovering at home.
