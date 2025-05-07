Edmond officer leaves hospital after traffic stop stabbing

Edmond officer Caleb Hodam, who was stabbed during a traffic stop last week, is now recovering at home after spending days in the hospital.

By: Dan Ingram

Edmond Police Officer Caleb Hodam is now out of the hospital after being stabbed in the line of duty, according to the department.

Investigators say he was conducting a traffic stop Thursday when Ocean Hudson pepper-sprayed and stabbed Hodam at least twice.

Court records say Hudson was due in court in Canadian County the day of the attack for charges of lewd acts with a child and possession of child pornography.

Court documents noted Hudson wanted to die by suicide by cop.

The department says Hodam will continue recovering at home.