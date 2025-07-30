Langston man accused of shooting, killing 2 at Stillwater apartment shot at police before his arrest

The suspect, Theodore DeMarrio McCloud, allegedly killed 2 at a Stillwater apartment Monday. He's also accused of shooting at Langston University Police before his arrest.

By: Destini Pittman

A Langston man is arrested after police say he shot and killed two people and injured another inside a Stillwater apartment early Monday morning.

The suspect is now in custody following a brief exchange of gunfire with police near Langston University on Monday, authorities said.

Stillwater Police identified him Tuesday as Theodore DeMarrio McCloud, 36, of Langston. Investigators say McCloud entered an apartment in the 200 block of W. Elm Avenue early Monday morning and opened fire, killing two people and injuring a third.

Records show that McCloud was released from prison in 2022 after serving 12 years for robbery, having a gun as a felon and drug possession.

Image Provided By: Logan County Jail

Vanessa Henry, 38, and Andrew Rice, 35, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim, Carman Murphy, 34, was rushed to a local hospital, where she is recovering, according to police.

Hours later, McCloud was located by Langston University Police, officials said. As officers approached, McCloud allegedly exited his vehicle and fired at them. One officer returned fire, but no injuries were reported. McCloud was taken into custody and booked without further incident.

Police have not released information about a possible motive, but confirmed McCloud knew the victims.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Stillwater Police.



