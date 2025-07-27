Man drowns while fishing on Lake Texoma

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a Durant man drowned during a fishing trip on Lake Texoma.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Durant man drowned while fishing on Lake Texoma.

40-year-old Billy Cooper was fishing in a kayak on Lake Texoma in Marshall County Saturday evening according to a report. He was found in the water, near the shore, around 9 a.m. Sunday morning officials say.

OHP says Cooper drowned and was not wearing a life jacket when he was found, but had no other information on the incident at this time.

