Man drowns while fishing on Lake Texoma

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a Durant man drowned during a fishing trip on Lake Texoma.

Sunday, July 27th 2025, 3:18 pm

By: Jarred Burk


MARSHALL CO. -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Durant man drowned while fishing on Lake Texoma.

40-year-old Billy Cooper was fishing in a kayak on Lake Texoma in Marshall County Saturday evening according to a report. He was found in the water, near the shore, around 9 a.m. Sunday morning officials say.

OHP says Cooper drowned and was not wearing a life jacket when he was found, but had no other information on the incident at this time.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 27th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 26th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 29th, 2025

July 29th, 2025

July 29th, 2025

July 29th, 2025