BODYCAM: Edmond Police release footage of May stabbing that injured officer

By: Destini Pittman

Edmond, Oklahoma police released bodycam footage of an attack where an officer was stabbed on May 1.

Police said the stabbing happened near 15th and Broadway in Edmond while Officer Caleb Hodam was conducting a traffic stop. During this stop, police said 22-year-old Ocean Hudson, who was not involved with the traffic stop, without warning, sprayed Officer Hodam with pepper spray and then attacked him with a butcher knife.

Officer Hodam called for backup, and a passerby stepped in to help as more officers arrived.

Hudson faces charges of:

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer Aggravated Assault and Battery on a Police Officer Assault and Battery with a deadly weapon Obstruction of a Police Officer The Transfer of Bodily Fluids Upon a State Employee Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography

Hodam was transported to the hospital for surgery. He has since been released from custody and is healing.

The following footage shows the attack. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

In a statement, Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger said,

"Tonight, we are releasing video of the unprovoked attack on Officer Caleb Hodam. What you will see is an officer violently attacked while simply doing his job. Make no mistake: this was a targeted ambush. Officer Hodam fought for his life and won. His survival is a direct result of his training, and composure under pressure. I am incredibly proud of his actions and grateful that he is alive today. This incident is a sobering reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day. We release this video in the interest of transparency and to demonstrate the reality of the threats faced by those who protect our community, not just in Edmond, but communities nation-wide. We ask the public to view it with the seriousness and respect it deserves. Please keep Officer Hodam and all our officers in your prayers as we maintain our commitment to trustworthy service."

