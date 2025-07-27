Northbound I-35 shut down after fatal crash near Purcell; deputy vehicle struck during response

A fatal semi-truck crash on I-35 northbound near Purcell early Saturday morning shut down the interstate and damaged a deputy’s patrol unit during traffic control efforts, officials said.

By: Graham Dowers

UPDATE: ODOT confirms all lanes of I-35 are back open.

Previous Story:

A fatal crash involving a semi-truck shut down northbound I-35 near Purcell early Saturday morning, leading to a major traffic disruption and additional collisions during the emergency response.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, I-35 northbound at mile marker 91 (just south of Purcell) was completely closed following the crash. Traffic was being diverted from the interstate, and officials warned drivers to avoid the area due to an extended closure.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the initial crash was fatal and occurred near the 92-mile marker just before 5 a.m. Deputies were on scene assisting with traffic control when one of their vehicles was struck from behind. The impact caused significant damage to the deputy’s vehicle, resulting in a total loss. The deputy sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Photos from the scene show a sheriff’s patrol truck with extensive rear-end damage, as well as a burned semi-truck that caught fire during the initial crash.

Image Provided By: McClain County Sheriff

Deputies said the collision with the patrol unit appeared to be accidental. The deputy involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of impact. The deputy was treated for minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Due to the severity of the crash and ongoing investigation, northbound lanes of I-35 in the area remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Image Provided By: McClain County Sheriff

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.