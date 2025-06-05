Journey to NBA Elites: Thunder looking to join exclusive club

Oklahoma City enters the NBA Finals with an 80-18 record

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 9:12 am

By: Jeremie Poplin


Oklahoma City opens up the NBA Finals Thursday night with a combined record of 80-18. This places OKC on the verge of joining an exclusive group of just 15 teams in league history to notch at least 80 wins in a single season.

>>> Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

>>> How old was the current Thunder team the last time OKC was in the NBA Finals?


15 Teams with 80 or more wins

1. Oklahoma City Thunder – 2024-25

  1. Total Wins: 80
  2. Record: 80-18

2. Boston Celtics – 2023-24

  1. Total Wins: 80
  2. Record: 80-21

3. Golden State Warriors – 2016-17

  1. Total Wins: 83
  2. Record: 83-16

4. Golden State Warriors – 2015-16

  1. Total Wins: 88
  2. Record: 88-18

5. Golden State Warriors – 2014-15

  1. Total Wins: 83
  2. Record: 83-20

6. Miami Heat – 2012-13

  1. Total Wins: 80
  2. Record: 80-23

7. Los Angeles Lakers – 2008-09

  1. Total Wins: 81
  2. Record: 81-24

8. Boston Celtics – 2007-08

  1. Total Wins: 82
  2. Record: 82-26

9. Los Angeles Lakers – 1999-00

  1. Total Wins: 82
  2. Record: 82-23

10. Chicago Bulls – 1996-97

  1. Total Wins: 84
  2. Record: 84-17

11. Chicago Bulls – 1995-96

  1. Total Wins: 87
  2. Record: 87-13

12. Chicago Bulls – 1991-92

  1. Total Wins: 82
  2. Record: 82-22

13. Los Angeles Lakers – 1986-87

  1. Total Wins: 80
  2. Record: 80-23

14. Boston Celtics – 1985-86

  1. Total Wins: 82
  2. Record: 82-18

15. Los Angeles Lakers – 1971-72

  1. Total Wins: 81
  2. Record: 81-16

>>> Indiana Pacers by the numbers: 2024-25 season stats

With four more victories, the Thunder would become only the fourth team ever to hit the 84-win mark. Golden State is the only team to win that many games and not win a championship. The Thunder have a chance to finish not only with a championship but also to join the iconic Bulls as one of the best teams ever.


2015–16 Golden State Warriors

  1. Regular Season: 73–9 (NBA all-time record)
  2. Playoffs: 15–9 (Lost in NBA Finals to Cavaliers)
  3. Total Wins: 88
  4. Total Games Played: 106

1996–1997 Chicago Bulls

  1. Regular Season: 69–13
  2. Playoffs: 15–4 (🏆won NBA Finals against Jazz)
  3. Total Wins: 84
  4. Total Games Played: 101

1995–1996 Chicago Bulls

  1. Regular Season: 72–10 (NBA all-time record at the time)
  2. Playoffs: 15–5 (🏆won NBA Finals against Supersonics)
  3. Total Wins: 87
  4. Total Games Played: 100
Jeremie Poplin
Jeremie Poplin

Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 5th, 2025

May 24th, 2025

May 15th, 2025

May 15th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 5th, 2025

June 5th, 2025

June 5th, 2025

June 5th, 2025