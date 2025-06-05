Journey to NBA Elites: Thunder looking to join exclusive club

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 9:12 am
Oklahoma City opens up the NBA Finals Thursday night with a combined record of 80-18. This places OKC on the verge of joining an exclusive group of just 15 teams in league history to notch at least 80 wins in a single season.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder – 2024-25
2. Boston Celtics – 2023-24
3. Golden State Warriors – 2016-17
4. Golden State Warriors – 2015-16
5. Golden State Warriors – 2014-15
6. Miami Heat – 2012-13
7. Los Angeles Lakers – 2008-09
8. Boston Celtics – 2007-08
9. Los Angeles Lakers – 1999-00
10. Chicago Bulls – 1996-97
11. Chicago Bulls – 1995-96
12. Chicago Bulls – 1991-92
13. Los Angeles Lakers – 1986-87
14. Boston Celtics – 1985-86
15. Los Angeles Lakers – 1971-72
With four more victories, the Thunder would become only the fourth team ever to hit the 84-win mark. Golden State is the only team to win that many games and not win a championship. The Thunder have a chance to finish not only with a championship but also to join the iconic Bulls as one of the best teams ever.
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
