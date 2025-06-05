Journey to NBA Elites: Thunder looking to join exclusive club

Oklahoma City enters the NBA Finals with an 80-18 record

By: Jeremie Poplin

Oklahoma City opens up the NBA Finals Thursday night with a combined record of 80-18. This places OKC on the verge of joining an exclusive group of just 15 teams in league history to notch at least 80 wins in a single season.

15 Teams with 80 or more wins

1. Oklahoma City Thunder – 2024-25

Total Wins: 80 Record: 80-18

2. Boston Celtics – 2023-24

Total Wins: 80 Record: 80-21

3. Golden State Warriors – 2016-17

Total Wins: 83 Record: 83-16

4. Golden State Warriors – 2015-16

Total Wins: 88 Record: 88-18

5. Golden State Warriors – 2014-15

Total Wins: 83 Record: 83-20

6. Miami Heat – 2012-13

Total Wins: 80 Record: 80-23

7. Los Angeles Lakers – 2008-09

Total Wins: 81 Record: 81-24

8. Boston Celtics – 2007-08

Total Wins: 82 Record: 82-26

9. Los Angeles Lakers – 1999-00

Total Wins: 82 Record: 82-23

10. Chicago Bulls – 1996-97

Total Wins: 84 Record: 84-17

11. Chicago Bulls – 1995-96

Total Wins: 87 Record: 87-13

12. Chicago Bulls – 1991-92

Total Wins: 82 Record: 82-22

13. Los Angeles Lakers – 1986-87

Total Wins: 80 Record: 80-23

14. Boston Celtics – 1985-86

Total Wins: 82 Record: 82-18

15. Los Angeles Lakers – 1971-72

Total Wins: 81 Record: 81-16

With four more victories, the Thunder would become only the fourth team ever to hit the 84-win mark. Golden State is the only team to win that many games and not win a championship. The Thunder have a chance to finish not only with a championship but also to join the iconic Bulls as one of the best teams ever.





2015–16 Golden State Warriors

Regular Season: 73–9 (NBA all-time record) Playoffs: 15–9 (Lost in NBA Finals to Cavaliers) Total Wins: 88 Total Games Played: 106

1996–1997 Chicago Bulls

Regular Season: 69–13 Playoffs: 15–4 (🏆won NBA Finals against Jazz) Total Wins: 84 Total Games Played: 101

1995–1996 Chicago Bulls

Regular Season: 72–10 (NBA all-time record at the time) Playoffs: 15–5 (🏆won NBA Finals against Supersonics) Total Wins: 87 Total Games Played: 100



