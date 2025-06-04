Indiana Pacers by the numbers: 2024-25 season stats

The Pacers return to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Indiana Pacers are back on the NBA’s biggest stage for the first time since 2000, capping off a stunning rise behind an electric offense and a bold front office vision. Here’s how the 2024–25 season and playoff journey unfolded by the numbers.

50-32: The Pacers finished the regular season with an impressive 50 wins and 32 losses, securing the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. This marked their first 50-win season since 2014, signaling a strong return to contention.

117.4 PPG (7th in NBA): Indiana's offense was a force to be reckoned with, averaging 117.4 points per game, good for 7th in the league. Their up-tempo "Pace" ranked 7th as well, at 99.9.

116.5 Offensive Rating (9th in NBA): The Pacers showcased their offensive efficiency with an Offensive Rating of 116.5, placing them 9th in the NBA.

+2.2 Net Rating (12th in NBA): Despite a respectable defensive rating, their offensive strength shone through, contributing to a positive +2.2 Net Rating, ranking 12th.

13.2 – Turnovers per game

Despite their fast pace, Indiana was elite at protecting the basketball, third fewest turnovers in the NBA. That ball security carried over into the playoffs, where their offensive efficiency proved vital.

Playoff Run

Indiana went 12–4 across three rounds to earn the Eastern Conference crown. They beat the Bucks in five, overwhelmed the 1 seed Cavs in five, and took down the Kicks in six.

6 – Road wins

The Pacers proved battle-tested on the road. Winning 3 games on the road in Cleveland and 2 at New York.

9.6 – Haliburton assists per game (Playoffs)

Tyrese Haliburton has averaged nearly 10 assists per game in the postseason, elevating teammates and controlling tempo. When he plays with pace and purpose, Indiana thrives.

+5.4 – Free throw attempt differential vs. opponents

A key under-the-radar stat: the Pacers have consistently drawn more fouls than they commit, winning the free throw battle most nights. That physical edge has helped them close tight games.

1 – All-NBA player this season

Haliburton (Third Team)

5 – NBA Finals appearances in franchise history

This marks Indiana’s second NBA Finals trip (their fifth if you count ABA Finals). Their lone NBA Finals appearance before this year was in 2000, when they fell to the Lakers.