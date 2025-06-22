Trump calls U.S. strikes on Iran a "spectacular military success," warns of more attacks if Iran doesn't make peace

President Trump called U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites a “spectacular military success” and warned of greater action if Iran rejects peace.

By: CBS News

President Trump addressed the nation from the White House Saturday night about the U.S. strikes on Iran.

In his remarks, the president described the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as a "spectacular military success." He warned of "far greater" attacks if Iran does not "make peace."

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Mr. Trump said. "Remember, there are many targets left."

Mr. Trump announced earlier Saturday evening on social media that the U.S. had launched strikes against three Iranian nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

In his televised address, the president called Saturday's three targets "the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal." He said other sites could be targeted "with precision, speed and skill" in the future.

The president said the objective of the strikes was to end "the nuclear threat posed by the world's number-one state sponsor of terror."

During his brief remarks, Mr. Trump was flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He thanked the Israeli military, which began targeting sites in Iran just over a week ago.