Sen. Markwayne Mullin defends Trump’s Iran strike announcement, calls it an end to 'forever war'

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin voiced support for Trump’s claim of U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling it a show of strength.

By: Graham Dowers

-

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) voiced strong support Saturday for President Donald Trump’s claim that the U.S. military carried out successful airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling the attack a step toward ending forever wars.

In a pair of posts on social media, Mullin pushed back on criticism of potential U.S. involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran, referencing Trump's earlier statement announcing strikes on nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

>> Trump claims U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites in social media post

He added that the Republican-led Senate GOP “trusts President Trump to keep America safe, free, and prosperous,” and wrote, “Peace through strength.”

In an earlier post, Mullin stated simply: “America First, always,” alongside an American flag emoji.

Trump’s announcement has not yet been confirmed by the Department of Defense or the White House, and it remains unclear whether the strikes were officially authorized.

>> US has struck three Iranian nuclear sites, Trump says, joining Israeli air campaign

The posts from Oklahoma’s senator place him among the first federal lawmakers to publicly support Trump’s statement.

Lankford calls offers prayers and praises professionalism

Oklahoma’s senior senator, James Lankford (R-Okla.), took a more measured tone in his response in a tweet posted Saturday evening, calling for prayer and praising United States service members.

Senator Lankford's remarks acknowledge the seriousness of the moment and express hope for a peaceful outcome.

Governor Stitt praises Trump’s action, says world “safer for it”

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also weighed in, sharing a link to the White House's post alongside a message applauding the strikes.

The governor’s remarks align closely with Mullin’s, praising the operation and echoing language from Trump’s post.