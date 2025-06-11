2025 NBA Finals Game 3: Thunder vs. Pacers odds, game times, dates, TV coverage

Can the OKC Thunder take control of the series on the road?

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Indianapolis for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, riding momentum from a big win that tied the series at 1-1. Fittingly, Wednesday marks nearly 25 years to the day since the Pacers last hosted an NBA Finals game, a 120-87 victory over the Lakers on June 16, 2000, in Game 5.

Full Injury Report:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Indiana Pacers

Jackson, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Tear

Walker, Jarace Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates

Game 4: Friday, June 13 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC

*Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7:30 p.m. ABC

*Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7 p.m. ABC

Game 2 Recap

Oklahoma City stayed true to its season-long pattern — bounce back after a loss. The Thunder did just that Sunday night, rolling past the Pacers 123-107 to even the NBA Finals at 1-1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 34 points, becoming the playoffs’ leading scorer and surpassing 3,000 total points on the season. Alex Caruso added 20 off the bench, while Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins, and Chet Holmgren combined for 52.

A 19-2 second-quarter run blew the game open, and the Thunder never let Indiana get closer than 13 the rest of the way. OKC is now 18-2 after losses this season — with 12 of those wins coming by double digits.





Game Info

June 11, 2025, 7:30

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Watch: ABC

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 5-point favorites via FanDuel

