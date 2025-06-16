2025 NBA Finals Game 5: Thunder vs. Pacers odds, game times, dates, TV coverage

OKC looks to take the lead in the series against the Pacers for the first time.

By: Jeremie Poplin

With the series knotted at 2-2, the NBA Finals now shift to a best-of-three starting with a pivotal Game 5 on Monday night in OKC. History says the stakes couldn’t be higher: teams that win Game 5 in a 2-2 Finals go on to win the championship 74.2% of the time, according to NBA.com.

Full Injury Report:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Indiana Pacers

Jackson, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Tear

Walker, Jarace Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates

Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107

Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104

Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7:30 p.m. ABC

Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7 p.m. ABC

Game 3 Recap

With the season teetering and the game on the line, the Thunder turned to their star — and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered. SGA scored 15 of his 35 points in the final 4:38, powering Oklahoma City past Indiana 111-104 on Friday night to even the NBA Finals at 2-2.

OKC closed on a 16-7 run, with SGA scoring all but one of those points. The Thunder erased a 10-point second-half deficit despite hitting just three threes, a season low, and getting zero assists from their MVP for the first time all year.

Jalen Williams added 27 points, Alex Caruso chipped in 20, and Chet Holmgren posted 14 points and 15 boards. The win swings the momentum and home-court advantage back to OKC heading into a crucial Game 5 on Monday.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 20, Tyrese Haliburton had 18, and Obi Toppin added 17. The Pacers led by 10 late in the third but couldn’t close, going ice-cold in the final minutes as OKC surged ahead for good.

Game Info

June 16, 2025, 7:30

Paycom, Oklahoma City

Watch: ABC

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 9.5-point favorites via FanDuel

