2025 NBA Finals Game 6: Thunder vs. Pacers odds, injury update, game times, dates and TV coverage

One. One more win and the Thunder will bring Oklahoma City its first NBA title.
According to NBA.com, The Thunder come into tonight with a 3-1 record in closeout games this postseason. Oklahoma City's lone closeout loss came in the Western Semifinals against Denver, falling in Game 6 on the road before responding with a dominant 32-point win in Game 7.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been sensational in elimination opportunities, averaging 34.8 points while shooting 59.5% from the field, 50% from three, and 83.8% from the line across OKC’s four
News 9 and News On 6 will once again bring you extensive coverage of Wednesday night's game on our digital and social media! Below is everything you need to know for game 5.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery
Indiana Pacers
Haliburton, Tyrese Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Calf; Strain
Jackson, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Tear
Walker, Jarace Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain
Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110
Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107
Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107
Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104
Game 5: Thunder 120, Pacers 109
Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC
*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7 p.m. ABC
Game 5 felt like a rerun of Game 1 Oklahoma City built a big lead, and Indiana stormed back in the fourth. But this time, the Thunder flipped the script.
Jalen Williams poured in a playoff career-high 40 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 and 10 assists, and OKC held off another furious Pacers rally to win 120-109 and take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.
“We're learning,” said Williams, whose efficiency (14-of-24 shooting) helped OKC survive Indiana trimming an 18-point deficit down to two in the final frame.
Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 28 points, and T.J. McConnell sparked the comeback with 13 in the third, but Indiana couldn’t complete the rally especially with Tyrese Haliburton clearly limited by a leg injury.
History now favors the Thunder: teams that win Game 5 of a 2-2 Finals go on to win the series 74% of the time. A 3-2 lead? Even better those teams are 40-9 all-time.
“This wasn’t perfect,” said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault. “But the improvement from Game 4 to Game 5 was critical.”
June 19, 2025, 7:30
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Watch: ABC
The Thunder are listed as 6.5-point favorites via FanDuel
