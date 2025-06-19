2025 NBA Finals Game 6: Thunder vs. Pacers odds, injury update, game times, dates and TV coverage

Thunder one win away from NBA title; Gilgeous-Alexander shines in elimination games. Full coverage and updates from Game 6 on News 9 and News On 6.

By: Jeremie Poplin

One. One more win and the Thunder will bring Oklahoma City its first NBA title.

According to NBA.com, The Thunder come into tonight with a 3-1 record in closeout games this postseason. Oklahoma City's lone closeout loss came in the Western Semifinals against Denver, falling in Game 6 on the road before responding with a dominant 32-point win in Game 7.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been sensational in elimination opportunities, averaging 34.8 points while shooting 59.5% from the field, 50% from three, and 83.8% from the line across OKC’s four

Full Injury Report:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Indiana Pacers

Haliburton, Tyrese Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Calf; Strain

Jackson, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Tear

Walker, Jarace Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates

Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107

Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104

Game 5: Thunder 120, Pacers 109

Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7 p.m. ABC

Game 5 Recap

Game 5 felt like a rerun of Game 1 Oklahoma City built a big lead, and Indiana stormed back in the fourth. But this time, the Thunder flipped the script.

Jalen Williams poured in a playoff career-high 40 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 and 10 assists, and OKC held off another furious Pacers rally to win 120-109 and take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

“We're learning,” said Williams, whose efficiency (14-of-24 shooting) helped OKC survive Indiana trimming an 18-point deficit down to two in the final frame.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 28 points, and T.J. McConnell sparked the comeback with 13 in the third, but Indiana couldn’t complete the rally especially with Tyrese Haliburton clearly limited by a leg injury.

History now favors the Thunder: teams that win Game 5 of a 2-2 Finals go on to win the series 74% of the time. A 3-2 lead? Even better those teams are 40-9 all-time.

“This wasn’t perfect,” said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault. “But the improvement from Game 4 to Game 5 was critical.”

Game Info

June 19, 2025, 7:30

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Watch: ABC

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 6.5-point favorites via FanDuel

