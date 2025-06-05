Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder and Pacers meet in the NBA Finals. Here are a few things to watch for as the Thunder take the court.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Indianapolis Pacers Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

After a long road through both teams' respective conference playoffs, the best of the East and West are finally set to face off at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

As both teams take to the court, here are some things to watch for after tipoff.

1. Embrace the Frenzied Pace

The Thunder thrive in chaos. With young, switchable defenders, they’re built to handle Indiana’s up-tempo, high-movement offense. Rather than slow it down, OKC should thrive if the pace is fast.

2. Win the Turnover Battle

No team forces more turnovers than Oklahoma City, forcing 15+ turnovers in 74 of 98 games and going 61-13 when doing so, including 10-3 in the playoffs. They forced 20+ turnovers in 28 games (6-0 in playoffs), with opponents coughing it up on a staggering 15.6% of possessions this postseason, via Jared Dubin. That defensive pressure, especially generating steals, fuels their lethal transition offense. Creating extra possessions could be the difference against a Pacers team that takes care of the ball well.

How well? Indiana is among the league's best at protecting the ball, finishing top five in turnover rate and holding OKC to just 11 and 13 turnovers in their regular-season matchups. Still, the Thunder won both games, one in a blowout and their swarming defense will present a level of chaos the Pacers haven’t faced yet in the playoffs.

3. Contain Tyrese Halliburton

Lu Dort leads a defensive rotation that includes Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso are all equipped to disrupt Halliburton. In two regular-season games vs. OKC, he was uncharacteristically quiet. Keeping him passive again will put Indiana on its heels.

4. Lock in Against Pick-and-Roll Action

Whether switching, dropping, or stunting, OKC must be ready to neutralize Indiana’s Halliburton-led pick-and-rolls. They’ve shown a willingness to switch bigs like Hartenstein onto guards when needed, trusting their system-wide defensive discipline.

5. Utilize Frontcourt Matchups

Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are critical. Chet’s length and rim protection could disrupt Siakam, while Hartenstein’s mobility can bother Turner. OKC’s ability to mix-and-match lineups gives them flexibility and matchup control.

6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Greatness

SGA must continue his MVP-level play. His isolation scoring, driving ability, and mid-range efficiency can break down Indiana’s defense. With Andrew Nembhard likely guarding him, Shai has a clear opportunity to dominate.

7. Offensive Versatility & Guard-Guard Actions

The Thunder’s creative offense, particularly with guard-guard screens, can disorient Indiana’s defense and generate mismatches. Their ability to play big or go small without sacrificing pace or efficiency keeps opponents guessing.

8. Be Ready for Zone Looks

Even though Indiana hasn’t used much zone this postseason, OKC has proven capable against it in previous rounds. Ball movement, spacing, and off-ball cutting will be key if the Pacers throw a curveball. Indiana did work in some zone defense during the pre-season, according to Tony East at Sports Illustrated. Could the NBA Finals be one of those situational situations, given the success the Nuggets had against OKC. One last point on a potential zone defense...Rick Carlisle has used it before in the Finals. The Mavericks used a zone against the Heat in 2011, frustrating Lebron James and company. It was a zone defense that helped the Mavs overcome a 15-point deficit in the 4th quarter of game 2.

9. Maintain Transition Defense

This is a matchup of strength-on-strength: Indiana’s No. 1 transition offense vs. OKC’s elite transition defense. The Thunder must limit live-ball turnovers and sprint back consistently to deny easy Pacers buckets.

10. Don’t Get Out-Hustled

Indiana overwhelmed previous opponents with energy and physicality, but that edge won’t exist here. OKC must match that urgency and intensity from the opening tip. In a series where both teams love the chaos, effort becomes the separating factor.