How old was the current Thunder team the last time OKC was in the NBA Finals?
Thursday, June 5th 2025, 7:49 am
Sydney Price
OKLAHOMA CITY -
As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for Game 1 of the NBA Finals series against the Indiana Pacers, you might be thinking about where they were the last time the Thunder made it to the finals.
Well, more than likely, the current roster was still in school.
Here's how old the current Thunder players were in 2012:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13 years old
- Jalen Williams: 11 years old
- Chet Holmgren: 10 years old
- Lu Dort: 13 years old
- Isaiah Hartenstein: 14 years old
- Alex Caruso: 18 years old
- Cason Wallace: 8 years old
- Jaylin Williams: 9 years old