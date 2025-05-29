Nick Gallo shares what to know for NBA Finals

Thunder's confident leap into NBA Finals sparks excitement across Oklahoma City. Live coverage and commentary by Nick Gallo on News 9.

By: Victor Pozadas

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now Western Conference Champions and will head to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.

Reporter and Digital Editor for the Thunder, Nick Gallo, joins the News 9 crew for a breakdown of what to expect going forward as the Thunder head to the grand finals.

"The Thunder is completely focused on doing what it's actually done to this point in the playoffs," Gallo said. "Getting better each day, with each game, so that they're worthy of being able to beat whoever comes out of the East."

With a commanding lead and victory in the Western Conference Finals, the Thunder look ahead to only four more wins until they can be crowned the best in the NBA.

"It's such a joy to see these guys go to work every day, because they have that joy within them," Gallo said. "Nobody's coming to the games and the practices thinking this is a job. You hear Shai-Gilgeous Alexander say, this feels like an AAU team. It feels like I'm 15 years old again."

The team chemistry and synergy is something fans across the nation have been praising throughout the season, and now the fans stand on the doorstep of the biggest accomplishment any team could ask for.

"Mark Daigneault also referenced, and I find this to be very true, that Oklahoma City as an environment has made a massive impact on these young men," Gallo said.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the NBA Finals, with Game 1 of the series starting Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Head to the OKC Thunder's official website for more information on ticket pricing and availability.

